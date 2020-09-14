Man 'carrying mom's head in bag' admits to killing her - police

A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Monday after police say they found him carrying a bag containing what appeared to be his mother's head.

According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the man was arrested on Saturday evening in Montshiwastad village in Mahikeng after members of the Flying Squad acted on a tip-off about a suspect who had allegedly killed his mother and was carrying her head in a bag.

READ | 'They are not statistics': Ramaphosa addresses recent spate of GBV incidents

"On arrival at the scene, the police found the bag in the suspect's possession. During the search, a human head was found inside the bag.

"The suspect allegedly admitted to killing his mother on 7 September, in Hercules, Pretoria. The suspect will... be transferred to Pretoria to face a charge of murder."

Mokgwabone said the motive for the murder was unknown and that an investigation into the matter was under way.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.