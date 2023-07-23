11m ago

Share

Man caught at border attempting to enter SA with illicit cigarettes worth R12 million

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes into South Africa. (Supplied by SAPS)
A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle illicit cigarettes into South Africa. (Supplied by SAPS)

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes, worth more than R12 million, into South Africa.

The man is alleged to have snuck into South Africa during a time there was load shedding at the border gate. It is alleged a police officer allowed the truck through.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the man entered South Africa from Botswana on Friday, via the Skilpadhek port of entry.

"Trucks entering or leaving the country are not allowed to do so during load shedding, since computers are off-line," she said.

She said another police officer saw the truck leaving the border, driving towards Zeerust. The officer informed his commander, and the truck was stopped before it reached Zeerust.

READ | Driver arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth R7.8m in a gas tanker 

"The driver was ordered to drive back to Skilpadhek. SARS and customs were requested to inspect the truck - and boxes of cigarettes were discovered inside, to the value of R12 868 509.00," Funani said.

The driver is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

"The police official, who allowed the truck to leave the border, is being investigated, and charges of defeating the ends of justice could be added," said Funani.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3898 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

10h ago

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.89
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo