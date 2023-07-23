Man caught at border attempting to enter SA with illicit cigarettes worth R12 million

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle illicit cigarettes, worth more than R12 million, into South Africa.

The man is alleged to have snuck into South Africa during a time there was load shedding at the border gate. It is alleged a police officer allowed the truck through.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the man entered South Africa from Botswana on Friday, via the Skilpadhek port of entry.

"Trucks entering or leaving the country are not allowed to do so during load shedding, since computers are off-line," she said.

She said another police officer saw the truck leaving the border, driving towards Zeerust. The officer informed his commander, and the truck was stopped before it reached Zeerust.

"The driver was ordered to drive back to Skilpadhek. SARS and customs were requested to inspect the truck - and boxes of cigarettes were discovered inside, to the value of R12 868 509.00," Funani said.

The driver is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The police official, who allowed the truck to leave the border, is being investigated, and charges of defeating the ends of justice could be added," said Funani.



