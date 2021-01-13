1h ago

add bookmark

Man caught on camera discharging firearm at Pretoria toll plaza arrested

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police have made an arrest in connection with a video of a man who discharged a firearm at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria.
  • The man, believed to be a former police officer, can be seen firing multiple times into the air.
  • The man was allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a video of a man who discharged a firearm at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria last month.

The man, who is believed to be a former police officer, allegedly fired several shots into the air while a crowd of people chanted "jou ma se p**s".

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk, said Sinoville police investigated the incident, which apparently took place just before 14:00 on 20 December.

Although the motive was not confirmed, Netwerk24 reported that it appeared the shooter's frustration with slow-moving traffic might have led to the shooting.

WATCH | Man caught on camera firing multiple shots as cars queue at toll plaza in Pretoria

"Two members of the Sinoville detectives' detection team, Warrant Officers Riaan Booysen and Duppie du Pisani, followed up on information and identified and located the suspect," Van Dyk said.

"The 54-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday with the assistance of members of the Public Order [Policing] Unit."

"Six firearms were found in a storage facility and one firearm and ammunition was found in [the suspect's] vehicle. Another two firearms was found and handed in at the Sinoville [police station]."

The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

The man has been charged with discharging of a firearm in a public area and the possession of illegal firearms.

The man was allegedly involved in "previous incident", Van Dyk added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengshootingscrime
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
49% - 4119 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
47% - 3923 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 329 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-0.72)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
18.64
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.57)
Gold
1855.78
(-0.08)
Silver
25.44
(-0.59)
Platinum
1070.50
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
56.72
(+1.65)
Palladium
2389.50
(+0.21)
All Share
63756.49
(+0.35)
Top 40
58678.17
(+0.32)
Financial 15
12046.76
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
83261.12
(+0.48)
Resource 10
64775.08
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo