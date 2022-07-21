1h ago

WATCH | Man caught on camera fighting off criminals with knife refuses to open a case

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • A man captured on video fighting off criminals with what appears to be a knife has refused to open a case.
  • Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh told News24 this was the second victim who refused to open a case since May.
  • She said it was unclear why victims chose not to open criminal cases. 

A Klerksdorp man captured on video fighting off men who were attempting to rob or hijack him has declined to lodge a case with the police after being asked to.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said they had not opened a case docket as a result.  

The video circulated online on Wednesday and shows the man standing next to his white SUV when five men approach him. The man fights them off with what appears to be a knife, before they eventually run off. 

Myburgh says this was the second person since May who refused to open a case with police after falling victim to crime. Another victim declined to open a case in May, although police identified the perpetrators, she said. 

She said they were concerned about this. 

"It would help if we get people to open cases with the police, but how do you open a case when someone refuses to make a statement? How am I meant to get it to court? It doesn't matter if I have footage without the statement from the victim," she said. 

Myburgh said provincial commissioner Lieutenant -General Sello Kwena emphasised the importance of reporting cases to police to ensure perpetrators were held accountable.

