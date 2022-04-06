21m ago

Man caught on camera sexually violating a goat in Cape Town, SPCA offers reward for information

Lisalee Solomons
The goat was taken tot he SPC for veterinary examination.
Supplied
  • The SPCA is offering a R5 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who sexually violated a goat.
  • A man was seen on CCTV footage performing sexual acts on a goat in Du Noon, Milnerton, on Tuesday. 
  • The female goat was found to be pregnant before the act. 

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is offering a R5 000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest and successful conviction of a man seen on CCTV footage sexually violating a goat in Du Noon, Milnerton, on Tuesday. 

According to the SPCA, the incident was reported to it immediately after informal goat owners in the area became aware of what happened.

Speaking to News24, its spokesperson, Jaco Pieterse, said the organisation was in possession of the CCTV footage and was working with goat farmers to try and track down the culprit.

"The perpetrator climbed over the kraal fencing. A description of what the footage shows is too horrific to describe. It is sadistic and cruel. We cannot believe that any person would engage in sexual activities with an animal, let alone in such a cruel and inhumane manner," he added.

animals
The SPCA searched an area of informal goat owners.

PICS | SPCA removes 6 pit bulls from Cape Town after their ears were illegally cropped 

"The goat was brought to the SPCA on the same day the incident was reported. Inspector Theo Arendolf investigated the matter and brought the goat in for urgent veterinary examination and treatment," Pieterse said.

When examined, the female goat was found to be pregnant. The SPCA said:

The veterinarian had found several tears on the vulva of the goat, indicating severe trauma. The goat is doing well and, on the mend, she has since been returned to the owner.

According to Pieterse, the SPCA would be visiting the area on Thursday to hand out pamphlets looking for the perpetrator.

"At this stage, we can confirm that none of the goat owners were responsible for this beastly act, but we are working with police and community members to bring the man to book," he added.  

The SPCA said it was in the process of opening a case with police.

"We have already discussed the case with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences division of the Milnerton SAPS. We investigate the matters before we lay criminal charges," added Pieterse.

The organisation said the incident was a barbaric and unlawful act which no animal or being should endure.

The public is urged to report incidents like this to the SPCA on 021 700 1458/9 or their local police station.

