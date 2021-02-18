1h ago

Man caught with 400 capsules of heroin in KwaZulu-Natal

Jenni Evans
Police arrested a man allegedly in possession of 400 heroin capsules on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.  

After monitoring the man, the Hawks' Narcotics Enforcement Bureau pulled him over at Ultra City on Wednesday. 

Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man was being monitored after police received information that he allegedly did regular runs to the South Coast.  

READ: From heroin to zero in: Cops bust man with drugs worth R400 000 at Richards Bay harbour

He was arrested at the Ultra City garage while driving south from Chatsworth.  

Mogale said a search of his VW Polo yielded 400 heroin capsules.  

The man made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He will remain in custody until his bail application on 26 February. 

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-nataldrugs
