Man caught with R1 million worth of dagga in his car

Nicole McCain
A man from Mpumalanga is facing drug dealing charges after police found him with dagga valued at more than R1 million.
Supplied by SAPS
  • A 28-year-old man has been arrested after R1 million worth of dagga was found in his vehicle.
  • The man was stopped by police during an operation on the N17 highway in Mpumalanga.
  • In an unrelated case, a 50-year-old man was arrested in Cape Town with R480 000 worth of heroin.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Mpumalanga with dagga valued at more than R1 million.

The man was apprehended on the N17 highway on Thursday by police officers carrying out a stop-and-search operation. He was driving a silver Subaru with Gauteng number plates, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

When they searched the vehicle, the officers found more than 280kg of dagga inside plastic bags wrapped in tape.

The man faces drug dealing charges. He is expected to appear in the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was arrested in the Western Cape after he was found in possession of heroin worth an estimated R480 000 at the Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday.

Officers attached to the Border Police Unit noticed a man who appeared nervous while he waited to board his flight.

"They approached the suspect to verify his passport and travel documents. During the interview, he appeared to become even more agitated, which created more suspicion and led officers to inspect his luggage," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

"Upon checking the luggage, they discovered 2kg of heroin concealed in a false compartment inside the lining of his suitcase.”

The man made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, and the case was postponed to Thursday 29 December for a bail application. He will remain in custody until his next appearance.


