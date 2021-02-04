54m ago

Man charged after cop's body found hanging from roof

Malibongwe Dayimani
A man has been accused of killing a cop.
A man has been accused of killing a cop.
A man accused of murdering Qhasa police station branch commander Warrant Officer Noxolo Mesilane will apply for bail later this month.

Fezile Somadlangathi appeared at the Flagstaff Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of Mesilane.

On 15 January, Mesilane's body was found hanging from a roof, with her hands tied behind her back.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was postponed to 25 February for a formal bail application.

Murder

Somadlangathi is facing one count of murder.

The murder of Mesilane, 41, sent shockwaves across the country and was condemned by SAPS.

The incident happened on the same weekend in which 53-year-old Tsolo visual policing Warrant Officer Momaxabiso Somacala was shot and killed by a suspect.  

The two murder incidents are separate.

