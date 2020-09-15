1h ago

Man charged in alleged child snatching incident at Roodepoort restaurant

Riaan Grobler
A man has been charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted kidnapping and common assault after allegedly attempting to snatch a child at a restaurant in Florida, Roodepoort on Thursday. 

Naseem Slamang appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday after the dramatic alleged kidnapping attempt of a 4-year-old girl. The incident was captured on video and caused a stir on social media.

READ | 'I couldn't imagine ever doing anything like that' - man who tackled alleged restaurant child snatcher

In the video, two women and a child can be seen sitting at a table on the veranda of a restaurant in Florida in Roodepoort, Gauteng. A man then jumps over the railing and lunges toward the child.

One of the women tries to grab the child from the man's grasp as Dishal Sooku, the restaurant owner, tackles him to the ground. The man is then handed over to security officials. 

Slamang will remain in custody until his next court appearance on 17 September.

