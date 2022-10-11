50m ago

add bookmark

Man charged with culpable homicide in Bonteheuwel hit-and-run incident

accreditation
Nonkululeko Lekoma and Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2022.
Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2022, accessed 2022.
  • A 32-year-old man has been arrested for culpable homicide after an 18-year-old girl was killed in a car accident last week.
  • The accused is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
  • Tatum Hendricks was run down by a member of her community in Bonteheuwel.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a horrific hit-and-run accident that took the life of an 18-year-old teenager in Bonteheuwel, Western Cape.  

The man will be charged with culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after Tatum Hendricks tragically died in Groote Schuur Hospital on Monday. Hendricks was hit at such a high speed that she was flung onto the roof of a nearby house on Bluegum Street on Friday, according to ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

It is alleged that the accused stole the car from his father and drove around the neighbourhood recklessly.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an arrest had been made.

Twigg said: 

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide, and will make his court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Bonteheuwel community expressed outrage over the incident, and it was alleged that the accused was a repeat offender.

"It wasn’t the first accident he had made at that moment, because he had an accident a few moments before knocking Tatum," said McKenzie. 

He added that Hendricks was due to write her final matric exams soon. She also recently celebrated the completion of her high school career at her matric dance.

"To die in such a manner is completely unacceptable, the community is outraged. The driver is a member of the community and there is a lot of anger towards him," McKenzie said.

Bishop Lavis community police forum chair Graham Lindhorst said he appreciated the manner in which residents had rallied around the family.

"The community has really supported the family who is in a lot of pain with an outpouring of messages and visits," he said.

"We just ask that parents make sure they keep keys away from children, so these accidents don’t happen again. We find the same issues with guns when they are not locked up properly."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidentscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1099 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 11954 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.12
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.62
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,664.90
-0.2%
Silver
19.30
-1.6%
Palladium
2,130.50
-2.3%
Platinum
887.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.19
-1.8%
Top 40
57,849
-0.9%
All Share
64,199
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,137
-1.3%
Industrial 25
77,352
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,088
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo