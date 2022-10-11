Man charged with culpable homicide in Bonteheuwel hit-and-run incident

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for culpable homicide after an 18-year-old girl was killed in a car accident last week.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Tatum Hendricks was run down by a member of her community in Bonteheuwel.

The man will be charged with culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving after Tatum Hendricks tragically died in Groote Schuur Hospital on Monday. Hendricks was hit at such a high speed that she was flung onto the roof of a nearby house on Bluegum Street on Friday, according to ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

It is alleged that the accused stole the car from his father and drove around the neighbourhood recklessly.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an arrest had been made.

Twigg said:

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide, and will make his court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The Bonteheuwel community expressed outrage over the incident, and it was alleged that the accused was a repeat offender.

"It wasn’t the first accident he had made at that moment, because he had an accident a few moments before knocking Tatum," said McKenzie.

He added that Hendricks was due to write her final matric exams soon. She also recently celebrated the completion of her high school career at her matric dance.

"To die in such a manner is completely unacceptable, the community is outraged. The driver is a member of the community and there is a lot of anger towards him," McKenzie said.

Bishop Lavis community police forum chair Graham Lindhorst said he appreciated the manner in which residents had rallied around the family.

"The community has really supported the family who is in a lot of pain with an outpouring of messages and visits," he said.

"We just ask that parents make sure they keep keys away from children, so these accidents don’t happen again. We find the same issues with guns when they are not locked up properly."



