Man charged with murder after girlfriend's decomposing body is found under his bed

A North West woman called the police after finding the decomposing body of her brother's girlfriend under his bed.

The body of Tsholofelo Olifant was found wrapped in a sheet and blanket, according to police.

Her boyfriend is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder on Monday.

It is alleged that the body was wrapped in a sheet and blanket.

The 33-year-old man is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Captain Aafje Botma of the North West police said the man was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Tsholofelo Olifant, 30.

According to Botma, information at the police's disposal is that Olifant was killed on 30 October in Jouberton. The man was allegedly with his sister and Olifant at the time of the attack.

"According to information, the suspect assaulted the victim with a chain then threatened and chased away his sister after she tried to intervene.

"However, the sister went back to the place on Monday, 1 November but her brother informed her that Tsholofelo went to Vryburg.

"Despite sensing a bad smell, she left. She went back to her brother's house again on Wednesday. Although she did not find her brother, she managed to gain entrance [to] the house. Subsequent to another sense of a bad smell, she found the victim's lifeless body, wrapped in a sheet and a blanket, under the bed," Botma said.

The woman called police and her brother was arrested and charged with murder.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded Jouberton detectives for their "tireless efforts in ensuring that the suspect is successfully traced and arrested".

