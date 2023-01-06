35m ago

Man charged with murder, kidnapping after body of EFF Limpopo member found in river

Cebelihle Bhengu
Thobile Skosana went missing on New Year's eve.
Supplied
  • A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder and kidnapping after the body of EFF Limpopo member, Thobile Skosan was discovered.  
  • Skosana went missing on New Year's Eve.
  • Police found her decomposed body in a river in Khathazweni on Thursday. 

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on kidnapping and murder charges on Friday after the discovery of the decomposed body of EFF Limpopo member Thobile Skosana.

Skosana's lifeless body was found in a river in Khathazweni, outside Hlogotlou, on Thursday. She was last seen attending an event on New Year's Eve at Holnek village in Zaaiplaas.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Hlogotlou police had received information that led to the arrest and discovery of Skosana's body. 

EFF Limpopo chairperson Tshilidzi Maraga said the party was saddened by the death of Skosana, who was a party member.

She said she was unaware of a relationship between Skosana and the alleged murderer and added that the party understood that the man was a local. 

She added that the party would attend the court appearance and demand the maximum sentence. 

She said:

The perpetrator must receive a harsh sentence so that those who want to repeat the same crime can learn from him that there is no tolerance for such crimes.

"Government must make more than just make promises. They must also implement. Perpetrators commit these crimes, appear in court and get released on bail the following day."

In a statement issued by the party, Maraga added that police had failed Skosana: "Police have once again failed us in finding [Thobile] alive despite our call on maximum resources to be deployed to help trace the whereabouts of Thobile."

Meanwhile, police have intensified their search for the person responsible for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a pit toilet in Thohoyandou.

The 35-year-old woman, identified as Avhurengwi Rambuda, was found murdered in Mukula village on Tuesday, police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

She was last seen on Friday, 30 December.

A relative found her body, wrapped in a blanket, on the seat of an unused pit toilet, Ledwaba said. She had cuts on her body and her hand was missing.

"Azwimpheleli Mashau is requested by the police to avail himself at the nearest police station in order to assist with the investigations," he said.


