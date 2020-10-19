53m ago

add bookmark

Man contracted to the City of Joburg appears in court for fraud and corruption

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The matter was postponed for the accused to make a formal bail application.
The matter was postponed for the accused to make a formal bail application.
Getty Images
  • A 49-year-old man has appeared in court for fraud and corruption.
  • The man was contracted to the City of Joburg to build a new substation.
  • His company received R66 million, but the work was not done.

A man contracted to the City of Johannesburg made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of fraud and corruption.

"The charges relates [sic] to the contract agreement between the contractor and the City of Johannesburg to build a new substation in Eldorado Park worth R126 million," Gauteng NPA Spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement on Monday.

"The allegations are such that, despite receiving remittance from the City to the total of R66 million, the contractor failed to deliver as no work was done," Mjonondwane added.

WATCH | Ramaphosa promises no political interference in corruption clampdown

The matter was postponed for the accused, 49-year-old Brighton Chifamba, to make a formal bail application.

The Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could not rule out the possibility of more arrests in this case.

Background

The accused's company - Setheo Engineering - was allegedly wrongfully awarded a contract from the City to build the substation, IOL reported.

The publication further reported that two City Power officials allegedly colluded with officials at Setheo Engineering and ensured that the invoices that were submitted, were paid even though there was no work done.

They said City Power project managers have since been dismissed.

OPINION | Why an amnesty for grand corruption is a bad idea

According to the Citizen, the City of Johannesburg's forensic and investigating service (GFIS) discovered in February 2017 that close to R66 million had been paid with no work done.

This came after protests by the employees of sub-contractors connected to the construction project against City Power's main contractor. Protesters reportedly threatened to burn the substation down

In addition, investigations revealed that the bank guarantee submitted by Setheo was fraudulent.

Chifamba is due back in court on Thursday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bogus City of Johannesburg official arrested for theft of hard drives
Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding City of Joburg of R7.5m
City of Joburg misses a total service delivery shutdown as ratepayers come to its rescue
Read more on:
city of johannesburgbrighton chifambapalm ridge magistrates courtcorruptionfraud
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 4645 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 5517 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.47
(+0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.25)
Gold
1908.70
(+0.45)
Silver
24.56
(+1.59)
Platinum
860.00
(-0.29)
Brent Crude
43.06
(0.00)
Palladium
2326.00
(+0.72)
All Share
55161.03
(+0.21)
Top 40
50741.94
(+0.09)
Financial 15
9977.80
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
74762.95
(-0.61)
Resource 10
54129.95
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo