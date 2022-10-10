Man convicted for murdering wife then staging it as a suicide

The former husband of an Elim woman was found guilty on Monday of murdering her in 2021.

Charlene October's death was initially staged as a suicide.

The victim's sisters cried when the conviction was handed down, saying they can finally start healing.

Twins Alexa and Alicia Jooste started crying in the Western Cape High Court when their sister Charlene's former husband was convicted on Monday of murdering her and then staging the scene as a robbery and a suicide.

Judge Roshenie Alley found Ashley October and Tashwell van der Rheede guilty of murdering October's former wife, Charlene, who was found dead in her home in Elim on 12 July 2021.

The tuckshop her former husband ran from her garage was in disarray, and it looked like she had hanged herself. But she had been strangled.

Van der Rheede was the first to be arrested in August 2021, and the shock arrest of Ashley October followed in November.

"It was bittersweet," said Alexa outside the court afterwards with her hands cupping her cheeks.



"Everything we had to hear through this whole trial," she said. "We couldn't have asked for better. Justice is served.

"Now, they must pay for what they did to our sister.

"We are not vindictive people, but you don't do this to a loved one or anyone - a mother, a grandmother - you just don't do it. We are happy, and we are hurting," she said

"Leon Snyman - we couldn't have asked for better," she said of the prosecutor, accepting quietly offered congratulations near the twins for getting the convictions.

"Now, we can really start healing."

It emerged during the trial that Charlene suspected her former husband of plotting to kill her to cash in an insurance policy as far back as 2011 and 2012 when they were still married.



She reported it to the police, but nothing came of it. They divorced in 2015, and he paid maintenance for their two children. She eventually got a protection order against him but was later convinced to let him use her garage for a spaza shop. The little shop had an interleading door to the house.

Allie noted Van der Rheede was roped in, albeit hesitantly, and expected to be paid partly from the stock from the shop he took and hid in a bush while staging the robbery, and money from an insurance policy.

Although Van der Rheede was not present when Charlene was murdered, Allie found the two acted with common purpose.

The case was postponed to 17 October for sentencing proceedings to begin.



