Man convicted of murder after killing fiancé during fight over costly wedding

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
The case has been postponed to 14 August for sentencing proceedings. (Photo: Blanchi Costela/Getty Images)
  • A man has been found guilty of murdering his fiancé after an argument over the cost of their wedding.
  • Christhappy Foster Maluleke killed Rirhandzu Life Shisana in November 2021.
  • He pleaded guilty but claimed that he had acted in self-defence.

A Gauteng man who killed his fiancé during an argument over the cost of their wedding has been convicted of premeditated murder.

Christhappy Foster Maluleke, 41, from Saulsville, was convicted in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday of the murder of 33-year-old Rirhandzu Life Shisana.

Maluleke killed Shisana in the early hours of 22 November 2021.

At the time of the murder, he had already paid lobola.

According to National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana, their verbal argument over the cost of things they needed for their wedding turned physical.

"During their fight, the deceased succumbed to [her] injuries and died on the scene. When Maluleke realised that Shisana had died, he lay her on the bed and covered her body with a blanket, and fled the scene.

"On the same day, he called the police and informed them about what had happened."

Maluleke pleaded guilty and said he had killed Shisana in self-defence and had not planned to kill her.

Mahanjana added:

He said they were fighting because he could not afford some things they needed to pay for. The issue, he said, was catering that he had not paid for.

However,  State advocate David Molokomme argued that Shisana's murder was premeditated.

He said Maluleke knew that he could not afford the wedding and planned to kill Shisana.

"The fact that he cleaned up the scene proves that he planned the offence and therefore the State was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt," he submitted.

The case has been postponed to 14 August for sentencing proceedings.

