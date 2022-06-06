Man convicted on 186 counts of child porn says he disappointed his wife, children

A Johannesburg man convicted of 186 counts of child porn says he disappointed his wife and children.

He questions whether his family will ever look at him in the same light again.

In court, it was revealed that he never sought any therapeutic help for his paedophilic disorder.

A 69-year-old man, who was convicted of 186 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, told the court he doubted whether his wife and children would ever look at him in the same light again.

Kevin Mulligan appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for sentencing procedures.

"It is a disgrace, much worse than that is the disappointment I have experienced from my children and wife. They have supported me, but I question whether they will ever look at me in the same light ever again. That's how much of it is regret and how much of it is remorse," said Mulligan, when testifying during mitigation of sentence.

However, the prosecutor, Elize le Roux, said Mulligan did not show any remorse for possessing and distributing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

She added that there had been no indication Mulligan had sought any therapeutic help for his alleged paedophilic disorder.

"I have so many questions on this remorse thing and this, for me, is a great concern - and it is for such reasons I am brought to the point: regret or remorse.

"Remorse is a realisation of guilt and that what you did is wrong. From then, admitting your doings and then the process of rehabilitation can start.

"Regret is when you are caught and you are actually just sorry that you were caught.



"My question is, if the police did not reach out on the day of 11 July, with a search warrant for his computer, would he have continued with what he was doing up until today?"

Mulligan's lawyer called a correctional services social worker, Annette Vergeer, to the dock.

According to Vergeer, Mulligan expressed great remorse for his actions.



When Mulligan took to the stand to testify, he confirmed he had not attended any therapy since being charged - and he had no reason as to why he had not.

"I was fighting to continue with my existence and employment, perhaps it has been on the backburner," said Mulligan.

The matter continues.

