Man denies being on the run after rape, murder of British woman in Limpopo

A man accused of raping and killing a retired British teacher in Limpopo has denied being on the run for six years.

Andrea Imbayarwo is on trial for the murder of Christine Robinson at a lodge in Thabazimbi.

He told the court he was in a relationship with Robinson and left to go back home to his sick mother.

A man accused of the rape and murder of a retired British teacher denied on Wednesday he went on the run for six years after her body was found at her lodge in Thabazimbi, Limpopo.

Andrea Imbayarwo testified in the Polokwane High Court after Judge Marissa Naude-Odendaal dismissed an application by the defence for his discharge.

Imbayarwo, 32, is on trial for the rape and murder of Christine Robinson at Raditau Lodge.

Robinson, 59, was found dead with a knife still stuck in her throat on 30 July 2014.

Imbayarwo, who is a Zimbabwean national, also faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

He was employed by Robinson under the name Andrew Ndlovu until the day of the crime.

'Relationship' with Robinson

Imbayarwo told the court he left the lodge early in the morning on the day of the crime, saying he was picked up by a former colleague, known as Hopewell, who dropped him off at the Zimbabwean border.

He said he had consensual sex with Robinson at around 22:00 the previous day when he went to her house to inform her of his intended departure the following day to visit his sick mother in Zimbabwe.

Imbayarwo added he had a "relationship" with Robinson and they had consensual intercourse on several previous occasions.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor George Sekhukhune questioned his version and asserted the accused went on the run after committing the crime.

Sekhukhune reminded him of the evidence of his former colleague Hopewell - which was not challenged in court - about a call from a Captain Kgatla.

Early that morning, Hopewell - after a call - picked up the accused at a spot 12km from the lodge to drop him at the Zimbabwean border.

On the way, Hopewell said he received a call from Kgatla looking for the accused in connection with the crime.

He added that Imbayarwo started shaking and his eyes turned red after he told him about the call.

Imbayarwo then reportedly threatened Hopewell with a knife and demanded to get out of the car. He then disappeared.

However, Imbayarwo described this version as lies.

He said he got out of the car because Hopewell wanted to take an off-ramp to buy airtime to call his wife and "this would have delayed me to get to the border".

After being questioned by Naude-Odendaal, Imbayarwo said he managed to get to the border on his own and crossed into Zimbabwe.

Sekhukhune also reminded the accused of his girlfriend's testimony, which was also not challenged.

She said he had confessed to her on the day of the crime by saying: "I killed a white lady that I used to work for."

Sekhukhune put it to the accused:

She wouldn't have known that there was a white lady killed at Raditau Lodge on that day had you not volunteered that information to her.

He also asked Imbayarwo why he did not return to Thabazimbi on his return to South Africa in December 2014, but chose to abandon his employment and "hide" in Johannesburg where he was eventually arrested.

Sekhukhune also asked him about the personal belongings he left behind for six years.

He put it to the accused: "Surely, if you had a good relationship with the deceased and she took care of you through sexual intercourse, you would have returned to Thabazimbi."

The accused replied: "Since she was not my number one girlfriend, I found something better."

About his personal belongings he left behind in Thabazimbi, he said: "They were of no sentimental value [to me]."

The State and defence will present their closing arguments on Thursday.





