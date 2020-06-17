1h ago

Man dies after being shot 9 times while sitting in his car at KZN taxi rank

Cebelihle Mthethwa
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: André Damons
  • A 30-year-old man was gunned down while sitting in his car at a KZN taxi rank.
  • Unknown suspects opened fire on the man and fled the scene.
  • A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

Police have launched a hunt after a man was reportedly shot nine times in his car by an unknown suspect at a taxi rank in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

According to the police, the 30-year-old man was in Crocodile Road, at Waterloo taxi rank when he was shot by an unknown suspect at 21:30.

He was seated in his white Toyota Corolla. 

The suspect fled the scene.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa, the man was treated for four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, three to his right arm and two to his left arm.

Medics stabilised him before transporting him to hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that he was taken to hospital where he died on arrival.

A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation.


