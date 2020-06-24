Man dies after falling off a 400m cliff in Durban

A 61-year-old man has died after falling off the face of a 400m cliff in Mariannhill on Tuesday.

Marianhill police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

The victim was placed in a rescue stokes basket and carried to level ground.

IPSS Medical Rescue received a report about a man who had fallen off a cliff on Tuesday.

Police and eThekwini search and rescue personnel, supported by Life Response emergency service, managed to reach the victim from the bottom of the cliff, said Paul Herbst, a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue, which also responded to the incident.



"The deceased was placed in a rescue stokes basket and carried to level ground, via a steep incline," Herbst said.



Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said an inquest docket was opened for the investigation surrounding the death of the 61-year-old man.