Man dies after falling off a 400m cliff in Durban

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man has died after falling off a 400m cliff in Mariannhill.
Supplied: IPSS Medical Rescue
  • A 61-year-old man has died after falling off the face of a 400m cliff in Mariannhill on Tuesday.
  • Marianhill police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.
  • The victim was placed in a rescue stokes basket and carried to level ground.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened an inquest docket after a man fell off a 400 metre cliff in the Laganda area in Mariannhill, Durban.

IPSS Medical Rescue received a report about a man who had fallen off a cliff on Tuesday.

Police and eThekwini search and rescue personnel, supported by Life Response emergency service, managed to reach the victim from the bottom of the cliff, said Paul Herbst, a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue, which also responded to the incident.

"The deceased was placed in a rescue stokes basket and carried to level ground, via a steep incline," Herbst said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said an inquest docket was opened for the investigation surrounding the death of the 61-year-old man.

