Man dies after horror collision with truck in Sasolburg

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck in Sasolburg.
  • The man was found trapped inside the vehicle.
  • The truck had burst into flames upon colliding with the light motor vehicle.

A motorist was killed when his vehicle collided with a truck on the R59 in Sasolburg.

The man, in his 40s, was found trapped inside the light motor vehicle he was travelling in. 

A picture of the accident scene showed the front part of the car had been wrecked and ripped away to expose the driver's seat.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the incident happened at about 05:00.

ALSO READ | Crash between 2 trucks and taxi leaves 14 dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Meiring said ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find a smouldering truck on the side of the road while a light motor vehicle was found nearby.

"It is understood that the truck had burst into flames upon collision with the light motor vehicle. The driver was able to escape without injury.

When medics inspected the scene, they found the man trapped inside the vehicle. He had already succumbed to multiple injuries and was declared dead, said Meiring.

Details surrounding the crash were not known, but local authorities were on the scene investigating.

