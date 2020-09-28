1h ago

Man dies after losing control of car, crashing into truck in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
The wreckage following a fatal crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
A man died when he seemingly lost control of his vehicle, veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a truck on the N2 southbound, near Tugela in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. 

READ | 13 dead in crash between fuel tanker and taxi in KZN

IPSS Medical Rescue said its paramedics found that the driver of the light motor vehicle showed no signs of life and he was declared dead on scene. Rescue personnel used the jaws of life to free his body from the wreckage. 

The truck driver, whose vehicle left the road and went down an embankment, sustained moderate injuries. He was treated on the scene and was transported to hospital.

"As per eyewitness accounts, it is alleged that the driver of the light motor vehicle lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with the truck," IPSS Medical Rescue said. 

