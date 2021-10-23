Man dies after wall collapses on his car during shop explosion in Mpumalanga

A man died when a wall collapsed on his bakkie during an explosion at a shop in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Friday.

According to ER24, the man became trapped in the vehicle.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the fire department on the scene trying to fight the blaze. Upon further assessment, a person was found trapped inside a bakkie. Unfortunately, the patient sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene," ER24 said in a statement.

According to local media, the man was parked near to an Ultra Liquors store when the wall collapsed. An explosion was heard before a fire erupted.

Firefighters from other areas, such as Emalahleni, had to be brought in to assist.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Police investigations are under way.

