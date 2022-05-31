Man dies in Cape Town as mob sets car alight





One man died in an alleged mob justice attack in Parkwood, Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Locals claimed the deceased was involved in a kidnapping, but authorities could not confirm this.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, three men were travelling in the vehicle when a mob of people set it alight. Two of them were able to escape, but the third died on the scene. Swartbooi said police attended the scene on the corner of Hyde Road and the M5 highway.

He said:

Upon arrival at the scene, [officers] found a Toyota Avanza in flames and the body of an unknown man who succumbed ... as a result of injuries sustained due to the fire.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack is unknown.

"Grassy Park police registered a murder case for further investigation," he added.

This is a developing story.

