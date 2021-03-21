Man dies in Cape Town shack fire

One person has died and another badly burnt after two shacks caught fire in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"At approximately 00:20, the City's Fire & Rescue Service received an emergency call of an informal structures alight in Bonga Street. Fire crews from Landsdowne and Belhar were dispatched to the incident. The fire was contained and extinguished at 00:58," said City fire department spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

READ | Man and two children, 3 and 5, die in Cape Town fire

He said firefighters had found the body of a 38-year-old man among the debris.

A 28-year-old man sustained serious burn wounds and was taken to hospital.

Carelse said two shacks were completely destroyed and one formal dwelling partially damaged in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.