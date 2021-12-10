Man dies in car crash after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A Parklands woman was discovered dead in bed when police went to her house after a fatal accident involving a vehicle registered in her name.

Table View police said a man died in a car crash on the R27 along the Cape West Coast in the early hours of Thursday.

When they went to the address the car was registered to; the owner was found stabbed and strangled to death in her room.

A woman was found stabbed and strangled to death in her bed in Parklands, Cape Town when police stopped by in the process of tracing the next of kin of a man killed in a car crash.

In a statement, police said officers from Darling attended to a crash between a truck and a car shortly after 04:00 on the R27 on Thursday.

The car's occupant was declared dead and the police started the grim task of visiting the address that the vehicle was registered to.

Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler stated that officers from the Table View police station were sent to the address in Parklands.

When a family member opened the door and the police asked to speak to the owner of the vehicle, the family member went to call them.

However, to their horror, 48-year-old Pumeza Toyo was dead in bed.

ALSO READ | Dramatic twists in Vicki Terblanche murder

It appeared as though she had been stabbed multiple times and was strangled.

Chandler said Toyo's son told officers that he had heard a door being slammed and footsteps earlier in the morning.

He went to investigate and was told by his mother's boyfriend that nothing was wrong and that he should go back to bed.

Her son then allegedly saw the man leave in his mother's vehicle.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said they would not reveal any other investigation details. He said the driver of the truck was not injured.