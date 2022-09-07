Man dies in hail of bullets outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Pretoria police are investigating after a man was killed in a hail of bullets at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Sunnyside.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man was shot while leaving the stadium in the early hours on Saturday morning.

"On arrival, police found a VW Golf 8 that smashed into the gate and wall. The car had bullet holes, and the window on the driver's side was smashed," Masondo said.

Mnandi Spar Tulip road Centurion, it is alleged that the security officer was loading money into the truck when he was shot with a R5 rifle.



It is alleged that when Prince was shot in Sunnyside PTA he was driving with his wife, luckily she wife survived the brutal attack. pic.twitter.com/tAv9zOBPET — CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) September 6, 2022

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was shot at by an unconfirmed number of suspects. He was taken to a local medical care centre, where he was declared dead on arrival."

Car Hi-jacking & Heist King-pin Prince "Mongol" Mahlangu has been shot dead in Sunnyside PTA by a suspect driving a white VW polo, it is alleged that he was part of a syndicate that hijacked 4x4 bakkies. It is also alleged that the in February he killed a G4S security guard at - pic.twitter.com/CwapUSycbI — CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) September 6, 2022

Masondo said a female passenger escaped unharmed. The motive for the shooting was not known.



The man has reportedly been identified as an alleged car hijacking and heist kingpin.



