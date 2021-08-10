Man dies in stampede as group attempts to make off with dumped liquor at KwaZulu-Natal warehouse

A man has died after a group stormed a liquor warehouse in Durban.

The group made their way to the site in Mariannhilll on Monday night.

Police intervened after they became "uncontrollable".

A man has died after a group of people who attempted to grab dumped liquor in the Mariannhill area outside Durban on Monday night were dispersed, police said on Tuesday.



The group, who were recorded entering the premises of the liquor warehouse, went viral, with some people expressing concerns that there could be a second round of unrest or looting.

However, police said the group were quickly dealt with after they had hopped a fence to get onto the property.

READ | How much food and booze costs at SA's top-rated restaurants

"Yesterday, a group of people went to Wilshire Road in Mariannhill, where they helped themselves to liquor that was dumped out of the liquor outlet. It was reported that the expired liquor was put outside after the outlet was cleaned, and they were waiting to dispose of it," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.



She said residents had noticed the liquor and stormed the premises.

"Public Order Police together with local police dispersed the crowd after they became uncontrollable. During the stampede, a 45-year-old man died at the scene. An inquest docket was opened for investigation at Mariannhill SAPS."





Tensions have been relatively high in Durban and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal following civil unrest in mid-July that led to over 300 fatalities, including those in Gauteng. Economic losses have run into the billions.

ALSO READ | Fuel supply slowed, but closures spared mines further damage, said Mantashe

Soldiers have been strategically deployed to parts of the province and Gauteng to quell any more violence.

Thus far, police have arrested hundreds, including a group of "instigators" who allegedly were behind some of the strategic targets during the unrest - like water and electricity supply.