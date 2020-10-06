Man dies on Table Mountain after fall

A 43-year-old man died on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Monday from injuries sustained during a fall.



Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais confirmed the death to News24 on Monday evening, adding the victim's body had to be extracted from where he fell.

Marais said the man fell in the vicinity of Platteklip Buttress, east of Union Ravine on the city side of Table Mountain.

"WSAR operatives are on scene to assist with packaging the patient and placing the person in a stretcher to be hoisted out."

He added the victim was a Capetonian.

“We mourn the loss of another life.”

News24 contacted the police for further information which will be added once received.

