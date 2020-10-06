1h ago

add bookmark

Man dies on Table Mountain after fall

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dan Dedekind/EyeEm/Getty Images

A 43-year-old man died on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Monday from injuries sustained during a fall.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais confirmed the death to News24 on Monday evening, adding the victim's body had to be extracted from where he fell.

Marais said the man fell in the vicinity of Platteklip Buttress, east of Union Ravine on the city side of Table Mountain.

"WSAR operatives are on scene to assist with packaging the patient and placing the person in a stretcher to be hoisted out."

READ | Lion's Head accident: Six-hour rescue mission for hiker who fell 50 metres down

He added the victim was a Capetonian.

“We mourn the loss of another life.”

News24 contacted the police for further information which will be added once received.

Compiled by Alex Mitchley

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
SANParks rangers in 4-hour Table Mountain rescue
Strong winds hamper removal of man’s body off Table Mountain
Hiker critical after falling in Table Mountain area
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
1 player wins the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 1016 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 924 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 531 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.45
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.01)
Gold
1910.79
(-0.11)
Silver
24.26
(-0.36)
Platinum
895.50
(-0.08)
Brent Crude
41.53
(+5.14)
Palladium
2348.01
(+0.38)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo