Man dies, wife rescued by bystanders after boat capsizes in Western Cape

The NSRI declared a 49-year-old man dead after the boat he and his wife were on capsized.

The woman was rescued by bystanders, believed to be a father and daughter.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

A 49-year-old man died while his wife was rescued after their boat capsized at Tergniet, near Klein Brak Rivier in the Western Cape on Friday.

Andrew Frazer, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Mossel Bay station commander, said following eyewitness reports, they responded to a scene where two people – believed to be a father and daughter – had taken a 37-year-old woman to shore.

An NSRI rescue swimmer reached the woman's husband in the water, but found him to be unresponsive.

Fraser said:

Our rescue swimmer was able to bring the man towards the rocks. Additional NSRI members and paramedics assisted the man onto the shore, where CPR efforts commenced.

After all efforts to save him had been exhausted, he was declared dead.



The couple had been the only occupants of the boat when it capsized.

"They are both from Riebeeckstad, Welkom, in the Free State. The female was transported to hospital…for medical care for [her] injuries and has since been [discharged]," he said.

Police have opened an inquest docket.





