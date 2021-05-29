Man drowns after his car plunged into a lake in Gqeberha

A 27-year-old man died after his vehicle plunged into North End Lake in Gqeberha on Friday evening.

According to the police, he was trapped inside the vehicle and drowned after it ended up in the lake in Milner Avenue, Sydenham.

"Two passengers, both aged 23, survived and were taken to hospital for further treatment," police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She added it was unclear what caused the accident.

The deceased's next-of-kin has not yet been notified and the police have opened an inquest docket.