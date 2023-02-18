Man drowns trying to save someone struggling in river, grandfather demands answers

A man is demanding answers as to how his grandson was swept away by an overflowing river.

Johannes Dlamini claimed his grandson was last seen attempting to save a drowning man.

Dlamini positively identified the body four days later.

"We don't know how he drowned. They said he was running by the river."

Johannes Dlamini, 63, described the final moments of his grandson, Thabo Dlamini, 20, who was last seen alive by residents of Zonkizizwe, Katlehong.

Thabo was last seen attempting to save a drowning man.

On 11 February, the community chased after alleged criminals, who had managed to swim across the overflowing Natalspruit River.

One of the community members got into trouble in the water.

Thabo saw the man battling in the river, ran next to it, and told him how to swim out, said Dlamini.

"They saw him lifting his hands, dropping down, and being pushed away by the current. Residents watched the man fighting for survival until he disappeared. Thabo was last seen running by the river. It is not known how he fell into the water.

"I was home that afternoon when some residents came to my home to say Thabo had disappeared."

Dlamini said the family went to the river and called emergency services for assistance.

"I didn't believe that he disappeared in the water. It took me some time to accept that the water took him. Nobody knows how he fell into the river. A police officer later arrived and said they were dealing with many drowning cases.

"The officer promised to return the following day with more officers. They arrived on 12 February. They spent more than six hours searching for my grandson and the man. The search was then stretched to the Rietspruit River, where the two bodies were found."

Dlamini said that, on 15 February, he was called by police divers to identify two bodies.

He said:

I went there and saw two bodies that had been recovered from the Rietspruit River. I positively identified my grandson. His body was intact. I want to know how he drowned. There is no information before us revealing how he fell into the water.

Dlamini said Thabo graduated as a traditional healer in 2018.

"He was a sweet boy. He was respectful and reliable. He was a traditional healer, assisting the sick. He matriculated last year with a bachelor pass. He did well in his matric results. He wanted to further his studies. He is no more. He will never achieve his dream of furthering his studies," said Dlamini.

Ekurhuleni's emergency services spokesperson, William Ntladi, said Thabo's body and that of another man, in his 50s, were recovered four days after they disappeared in the overflowing Natalspruit River due to heavy rains in the area.

"The bodies were recovered two or three kilometres from the point of drowning. Reports indicated the two victims had been pursuing people accused of breaking into a home in the area. The suspected robbers fled by swimming across the river, but when the victims followed, they [were] swept away in the strong current," Ntladi said.