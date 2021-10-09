Man electrocuted while repairing cables in KwaZulu-Natal

A 25-year-old electrician was electrocuted while conducting repairs on overhead cables in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it received multiple calls from residents in the area requesting assistance at the scene in Munn Road.

Paramedics from RUSA arrived on the scene at 18:32 and found an off-duty paramedic trying to resuscitate the victim.

"Medics from RUSA, Netcare 911 and PT Ambulance Service continued with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but were unsuccessful in reviving the electrician," RUSA said in a statement.

It added that according to residents, power in the Ottawa area has been interrupted since Thursday.

The electrician worked as a subcontractor for the eThekwini metro and was busy with repairs at the time of the accident.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

