Man faces one count of murder after six decomposed bodies found at his father's workshop

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
A man was charged with one count of premeditated murder after six decomposed bodies were found in his father's workshop.
  • A man was arrested after six decomposed bodies were found in his father's workshop.
  • He was charged with one count of premeditated murder, instead of six, as was widely expected.
  • He intends to bring a formal bail application next week.

In a surprise move, a man arrested after the discovery of six decomposed bodies in his father's workshop has been charged with a single count of murder.

A packed courtroom in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard that the man, who can't be identified following a court order, would not face six counts of murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili had earlier said the man would be charged with six counts of murder.

It also emerged that the man is 20 years old, and not 21, as police previously reported.

The prosecutor, Nazley January, said the State had evidence which linked the man to a single count of murder.

January said the man was linked by an eyewitness and through CCTV video footage.

January pleaded with the magistrate, Betty Khumalo, to prevent the media and the gallery from capturing images and publishing the accused's name.

She said this was because an identity parade was still to be held.

"Revealing the identity of the suspect could compromise the identity parade," said January.

"It's your first appearance. I see you have secured a lawyer. I am sure you are aware of your rights. At this juncture, the State is opposed to bail. You are facing schedule 6, which is a serious matter.

"You are entitled to apply for bail. The police want to keep you at the Johannesburg Prison. At this moment, you are innocent until proven guilty. If the State succeeds in prosecuting you, it means you will be faced with the prescribed minimum sentence of life. I believe your lawyer has advised you accordingly," said Khumalo.

The man wore green sandals, navy sweatpants and a black T-shirt. He covered his head with a black cloth to conceal his identity.

As proceedings unfolded, he nodded repeatedly.

Contradiction

The NPA's regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the authority had not contradicted the police's earlier statement.

"We are not contradicting ourselves as the State. When the accused was arrested, six bodies were discovered. The SAPS then said he would be facing six counts of murder," Mjonondwane said.

"If investigations point to more people being arrested, that will happen. We will be guided by the nature of those investigations and what is uncovered. 

"The prerogative to place charges lies with the NPA. [Looking at] what is currently contained in the docket, the only charge we can proffer is a single count of murder.

"We have requested that his name be concealed at this stage. We don't want to jeopardise the purpose of the identity parade that might be conducted. We have been given an opportunity to prepare our investigation into what we want to present in opposing his bail.

"He is charged with one count of murder, although six bodies were discovered. We only have evidence linking him to one murder. Investigations surrounding the discovery of the five bodies are ongoing."

Mjonondwane added that the man faced a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder.

"There are several instructions we have given to the investigating officer. We can't rule out the possibility of more arrests. We will be following the evidence collected," said Mjonondwane.

Background

The man was arrested on Sunday after the discovery of six semi-naked and decomposed bodies at a panel beating workshop in the Johannesburg City Centre.

The bodies were found in separate places, including inside three vehicles.

News24 also established that the man was once arrested for rape.

He was arrested in June 2021, but the case was withdrawn by the victim in February this year.

The man is expected back in court on 18 October.


