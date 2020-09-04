20m ago

add bookmark

Man found dead after 'kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Chepete Mngomezulu allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's baby late last month after an argument.
  • Mngomezulu and the baby were found dead on a farm near Vrede in the Free State.
  • It's still unclear how the child died, while Mngomezulu was found hanging from a roof, police say.

A 33-year-old Free State man was alleged to have committed suicide after he allegedly had kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter.

According to the police, Chepete Mngomezulu allegedly kidnapped Bokamoso Blessing Mpembe from Khorny Mpembe's house following a dispute on 30 August.

"The mother Khorny and Chepete were ex-lovers and Chepete took the child when the mother went to neighbours to seek assistance after he assaulted her," police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele alleged on Friday.

Mokhele said Mngomezulu was found hanging from the roof at one of the houses at a farm near Vrede where he worked.

Bokamoso was allegedly found between the trees not far from the house where Mngomezulu's body was found - the cause of her death is yet to be established.

"Police are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of Bokamoso's death," added Makhele.

An inquest docket and a murder case had been registered for further investigation.

Related Links
Tazne murder-accused faces 20 charges dating back to 2016
Three men facing kidnapping, attempted murder charges after alleging a former employee stole car...
Distraught Meghan Cremer’s mother looks on as murder accused blow kisses, wave at supporters in...
Read more on:
bloemfonteincrime
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 713 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 151 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2011 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 809 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.59
(+0.94)
ZAR/GBP
21.92
(+1.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.59
(+1.24)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.91)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.33)
Gold
1929.32
(+0.15)
Silver
26.80
(+1.62)
Platinum
907.00
(+2.36)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2302.50
(+1.04)
All Share
54269.89
(-0.46)
Top 40
50134.65
(-0.37)
Financial 15
9538.17
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
73025.42
(-1.82)
Resource 10
54627.87
(+1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo