Man found dead after 'kidnapping, murdering ex-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter'

Chepete Mngomezulu allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's baby late last month after an argument.

Mngomezulu and the baby were found dead on a farm near Vrede in the Free State.

It's still unclear how the child died, while Mngomezulu was found hanging from a roof, police say.

A 33-year-old Free State man was alleged to have committed suicide after he allegedly had kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend's 20-month-old daughter.

According to the police, Chepete Mngomezulu allegedly kidnapped Bokamoso Blessing Mpembe from Khorny Mpembe's house following a dispute on 30 August.

"The mother Khorny and Chepete were ex-lovers and Chepete took the child when the mother went to neighbours to seek assistance after he assaulted her," police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele alleged on Friday.

Mokhele said Mngomezulu was found hanging from the roof at one of the houses at a farm near Vrede where he worked.

Bokamoso was allegedly found between the trees not far from the house where Mngomezulu's body was found - the cause of her death is yet to be established.

"Police are waiting for post-mortem results to determine the exact cause of Bokamoso's death," added Makhele.

An inquest docket and a murder case had been registered for further investigation.