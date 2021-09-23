2h ago

Man found dead inside car 'riddled with bullet holes' on N2 in Durban

NIcole McCain
One man has died in a shooting on the N2 highway in Durban.
One man has died in a shooting on the N2 highway in Durban.
Netcare911
  • A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes on the N2 in Durban.
  • Paramedics found that the car had rolled several times.
  • Police are investigating a case of murder.

A man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullets on the N2 in Durban - he was the only person in the car and the motive for the shooting was not yet known.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics had rushed to the scene after initial reports stated that there had been an accident on the highway.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found there was no crash, but that the vehicle had been shot at.

"Paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the freeway, and on arrival, it was established that a single vehicle had rolled several times. Upon further inspection, the vehicle appears to have come under gunfire," said Herbst.

Netcare911's Shawn Herbst confirmed the incident, saying the vehicle was "riddled with bullet holes".

"The driver, who was also the only occupant in the vehicle, was assessed; however, showed no sign of life," he said.

The single occupant of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated.

"It is alleged that yesterday [Wednesday] at 15:30, a 49-year-old man was driving his vehicle on the N2 northbound before La Mercy bridge when his vehicle collided into a pole, somersaulted and landed on its roof with extensive damages," said Gwala.

Police established that the victim was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene, she said.

"The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage," said Gwala.

