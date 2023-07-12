Man found dead on the rocks at St James Beach in Cape Town

A man's body was found on rocks adjacent to the catwalk at St James Beach in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an inquest docket.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: "The deceased was clothed in a black shorts and brown striped jersey and is approximately 35 years of age."

He said a member of the public made the discovery shortly after 08:30.



"The unidentified male was declared dead on the scene," he added.



Anyone who has further information about the incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



