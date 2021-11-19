Man found guilty of murder after shooting brother during dispute

A family dispute in Bushbuckridge led to the death of one sibling and the arrest of another.

Christopher Valley Mashaba has been found guilty of the murder of his brother during April 2021.

Mashaba's intention to resolve family challenges led to an altercation which resulted in the murder of his brother.

A Mpumalanga man has been found guilty of murder after shooting his brother during a family dispute.

The incident happened in April this year in Bushbuckridge when a single gunshot ended the life of one brother and resulted in the arrest of the other.

Two days before the tragic event, the deceased, Elvis Mkansi, and his brother, Reason, returned to their parental home in Bushbuckridge.

The brothers, who were under the influence of alcohol, started quarrelling with their parents and their mother decided to leave and sleep somewhere else that night.

The other brother, Christopher, was on his way to work the following day when he spotted his parents standing outside on their verandah.



According to court papers, Christopher approached his parents, who then informed him of the events of the previous night involving his brothers.

Christopher, however, assured his parents that he would come to the house later to discuss the challenges with his siblings.

On 26 April 2021, Christopher went to his parental home to resolve the differences between his siblings and his parents.



According to court papers, Christopher pleaded with Elvis and advised him that what he was doing was wrong. However, a fight then broke out between them.

"The accused then tried to calm the deceased by holding his hands down.



"The deceased punched the accused and the accused retaliated by slapping the deceased. The deceased then threw an empty beer crate at the accused."



Court papers further reveal that Christopher left but later heard his sister, Nikiwe, shouting for help and saying: "He is killing us, help, help."



Christopher then went to his house, removed a firearm from the safe, and ran towards the cries for help.



"As he was approaching the gate, he saw the deceased (Elvis) in possession of a panga and running towards him. The accused then pulled out his firearm and whilst doing so, was struck on his hand with the panga.



The judgment read:

As a result of fear and shock, he pulled the trigger when he was hit on his hand. He fired one shot which struck the deceased on the chest.

Elvis fell and Mashaba went back to his home to return the firearm and then loaded his brother into the rear of his bakkie and took him to the local hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival.



Police were called and Christopher was arrested and charged with Elvis' murder.

During the trial at the Mpumalanga High Court held in Graskop, Christopher pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The question that the court had to decide on before either acquitting or convicting was whether Christopher had the necessary intention to shoot and kill Elvis at the time when he fired the shot.



The court found, among other things, that Christopher's version was problematic to the extent that if Elvis had struck him with a panga, they would have had to be in close proximity with one another. That fact was however found to not be supported by the medico-legal evidence in that "there is no tattooing at the entrance wound on the chest of the deceased."

In the court's view, this meant that the deceased was greater than a metre away from the accused when the shot was fired.

"I pause to mention that one would have expected the accused to have fired a shot at other parts of the body of the deceased if he, in fact, was acting in self-defence.



"The fact that he fired a shot at the chest area of the deceased is indicative of a single-minded resolve to kill the deceased. Nothing more, nothing less!" stated the judgment by Acting Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa on 2 November.



The court was further satisfied that the evidence of the State is satisfactory in all material respects to sustain a conviction on the charge.



"I, therefore, conclude that the only reasonable inference to be drawn from all the facts and the totality of the evidence before this court is that the accused had the necessary intention to shoot and kill the deceased on 26 April 2021," the court ruled.



