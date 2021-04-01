1h ago

add bookmark

Man found guilty of 'murder spree', slapped with three life terms in jail

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Neavan Demingo has been handed three life sentences for a ‘murder spree’ in Bethelsdorp.
Neavan Demingo has been handed three life sentences for a ‘murder spree’ in Bethelsdorp.
iStock
  • A man was slapped with three life sentences for a "murder spree" in Bethelsdorp in 2019.
  • The accused killed three men in two separate shootings.
  • The motive for the attacks is still unknown.

A Bethelsdorp man has been found guilty of a 2019 "murder spree" in which three people were killed.

"The [Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha] sentenced 24-year-old Neavan Demingo to three life sentences for executing a murder spree during April and May 2019," said regional NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

READ | Western Cape policing authorities on the carpet over gang violence

The court also imposed sentences of five years for attempted murder, six years for two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition and 15 years for each of two counts of the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court heard that on 30 April 2019, Demingo and an unknown accomplice approached Moegamet Zane Abrahams and another unknown man while they were standing in a Bethelsdorp street. A shooting ensued.

When Abrahams fled, the two turned their weapons on bystanders, Austin Carlo Tembula and Fernando Oswald Ashia, before they fled.

Breadwinners

A month later, on 18 May 2019, Demingo and two other suspects approached Jacques Richard Roberts while walking in a street in Bethelsdorp.

"Demingo and one of the two men then drew their firearms and shot at Roberts. Roberts fled, but Demingo and his accomplice continued to shoot at him. He died later in hospital as a result of the gunshot wounds. The motive for these murders is unknown," said Ngcakani.

Demingo was arrested on 20 May 2019 at the Bethelsdorp police station.

Acting Judge Ivana Bands acknowledged that Demingo had been raised in an environment where he was subjected to ongoing gang-related violence daily.

"I pause to mention that the personal circumstances, whilst regrettable, are not unique, with a vast proportion of our citizens sharing a similar background, yet not resorting to the conduct of the accused, which led to the senseless death of three young men," Bands said.

She added that it was clear from the evidence tendered by advocate Rafick Ahmed that Tembula, Ashia and Roberts were responsible young men who were breadwinners.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeastern capecrimemurdershootings
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4535 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1343 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.72
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,715.06
(+0.5)
Silver
24.37
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,184.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,626.00
(+0.1)
All Share
67,218
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,587
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,212
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
89,703
(+2.6)
Resource 10
66,531
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo