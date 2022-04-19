Man found guilty of raping, killing British lodge owner in Limpopo after years on the run

A man who raped and killed a British lodge owner in Limpopo, and went on the run for six years, has been found guilty.

Andrea Imbayarwo attacked Christine Robinson at Rra-Ditau lodge on 30 July 2014, and then fled to Zimbabwe.

He was arrested in Crosby, Johannesburg six years later.

A man who attacked a retired British lodge owner at Rra-Ditau lodge in Thabazimbi, Limpopo was found guilty of rape and murder in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Andrea Imbayarwo attacked Christine Robinson at the lodge on 30 July 2014.

He worked at the lodge at the time.

After six years on the run, he was arrested in Crosby, Johannesburg in July 2020.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Judge Marisa Naude-Odendaal found the State's submission that Imbayarwo had committed the crime and had gone on the run was consistent with evidence of some of the witnesses.

However, Naude-Odendaal found that it was improbable Imbayarwo had a "relationship" with Robinson and had consensual sexual intercourse with her the night before her body was discovered.

The judge also found it was highly improbable that Imbayarwo could not find time to return to Thabazimbi to fetch his personal belongings.

The judge said:

He knew he was on the run and that Robinson is dead. There were contradictions in his evidence.

Imbayarwo was discharged on a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances after his lawyer, Desmond Nonyane, brought an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He was also discharged on charges of housebreaking and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

The case continues on Thursday for pre-sentencing procedures.

