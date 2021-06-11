Man found guilty of raping, killing Precious Ramabulana sentenced to life in jail

The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder and rape of TVET student Precious Ramabulana was sentenced to two life terms in jail on Friday.

Three of the charges - housebreaking with intent to commit a crime (eight years), rape (life) and robbery with aggravating circumstances (15 years) - are to run concurrently with the sentence of life imprisonment for murder.

Aubrey Manaka pleaded guilty to all the charges in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Wednesday. He asked for leniency and forgiveness.

Ramabulana, who was 21 years old at the time of her death, was found in a pool of blood. There were 90 incised stab wounds, lacerations and abrasions to her body.

