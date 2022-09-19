1h ago

add bookmark

Man found guilty of theft, breaking into Hawks' Mbombela offices

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Daniel Wagenaar was found guilty by the Mbombela District Court on Friday on seven counts of housebreaking and theft.
Daniel Wagenaar was found guilty by the Mbombela District Court on Friday on seven counts of housebreaking and theft.
DPCI

A man who broke into the Hawks' Mbombela offices was found guilty of seven counts of housebreaking and theft.

Daniel Wagenaar, 32, left behind his fingerprints when he broke into the offices on the night of 6 March.

As a result, the criminal records centre positively linked him to the crime.

An investigation later revealed that he had been arrested for housebreaking and theft cases that dated back to July 2019 and December 2021 and that he had failed to appear in court.

READ | Man arrested for murder of police sergeant after six months in hiding

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Mbombela went to court to obtain a warrant for his arrest and he was eventually traced and arrested on 9 March.

He was in custody until his conviction.

Wagenaar's case was postponed to 14 October for a pre-sentencing report.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksmbombelampumalangacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 962 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 1166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.74
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.19
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,665.61
-0.6%
Silver
19.33
-1.3%
Palladium
2,117.00
-1.0%
Platinum
908.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
91.35
+0.6%
Top 40
59,545
-0.8%
All Share
66,054
-0.8%
Resource 10
60,421
-1.7%
Industrial 25
81,465
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,315
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo