Man found guilty of theft, breaking into Hawks' Mbombela offices

A man who broke into the Hawks' Mbombela offices was found guilty of seven counts of housebreaking and theft.

Daniel Wagenaar, 32, left behind his fingerprints when he broke into the offices on the night of 6 March.

As a result, the criminal records centre positively linked him to the crime.

An investigation later revealed that he had been arrested for housebreaking and theft cases that dated back to July 2019 and December 2021 and that he had failed to appear in court.

READ | Man arrested for murder of police sergeant after six months in hiding

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Mbombela went to court to obtain a warrant for his arrest and he was eventually traced and arrested on 9 March.

He was in custody until his conviction.

Wagenaar's case was postponed to 14 October for a pre-sentencing report.