Man found shot dead in taxi in Vereeniging

A man was found dead inside a taxi outside a primary school in De Deur.

The suspects drove off in a white Cressida and Ford Bantam.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

A man was found dead following a shooting on Monday morning in De Deur, Vereeniging.

The incident occurred on the corner of the R82 and Rose Road where police found two abandoned taxis riddled with bullet holes.

Police responded to a complaint of a shooting taking place in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said, "On arrival the member found a man shot dead inside one of the two taxis."



She told News24 the had police received information that the suspects drove off in a white Cressida and a Ford Bantam bakkie.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating a case of murder," Sello said.

Monday's shooting comes after a pupil was killed during a suspected taxi battle that played out in front of De Deur Primary School in March.

