Man found with monkey and hyena meat, dried crocodile skins fined R2 500

A 53-year-old man was fined R2 500 after being found in possession of wild animal carcasses, including crocodile and monkey.



Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was arrested on Wednesday.



He was found in possession of monkey meat, hyena meat, three dried crocodile skins and a fresh, unskinned crocodile carcass. It was found in a refrigerator at Dumphries C, near Thulamahashe, outside Bushbuckridge.



Police received a tip-off regarding the items.



The man paid an admission of guilt fee.



The SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said: "Our concern is that some of these wild animals, like certain parts of the crocodile, could be very poisonous for human beings.



"We, therefore, caution the public against hunting or being in possession of these species."

