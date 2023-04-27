Man gets 10-year jail sentence for killing uncle over broken window

A man has been sentenced to 10 years for killing his uncle, who had reprimanded him for breaking a house window.



Elton van Schalkwyk, 23, was sentenced by the Kimberley Regional Court on Wednesday for killing his uncle, Jonathan Koopman, 32.

On September 2020, Koopman had approached Van Schalkwyk after the latter's mother had informed him that he had broken a window.

Koopman wanted reasons for Van Schalkwyk’s behaviour, said NPA regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

"When Koopman was busy talking to Van Schalkwyk's mother, trying to defuse the situation and get his reasons for breaking the window, Van Schalkwyk told him to mind his business and leave him alone.

"Without any provocation, Van Schalkwyk pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed Koopman. The victim was declared dead, and a murder case opened.

"During the trial, prosecutor Dineo Mathule argued that the accused did not show remorse… the trial had to be prolonged due to the accused's behaviour," said Senokoatsane.

The prosecution called a single witness who testified Van Schalkwyk was the aggressor, and there was no reason for him to attack the victim.

Mathule pleaded with the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence for such a crime, as it would be in the best interest of justice.

Senokoatsane said Van Schalkwyk was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment and also declared unfit to possess a firearm.



