Man gets 18 years for stealing R1.2m meant for Walter Sisulu University students, staff

Eastern Cape police uncovered a well-organised syndicate stealing money meant for students and staff of Walter Sisulu University.

Siyambonga Mhlakaza was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison for stealing R1.2 million from the university.

Some of the money stolen was donated to the university for students by billionaire Patrice Motsepe's foundation.

An Eastern Cape man who stole R1.2 million meant to financially support needy Walter Sisulu University students has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Siyambonga Mhlakaza diverted funds from various sources, including the Motsepe Foundation and NSFAS, which were meant to go into students' bank accounts.

The Rhodes University dropout told the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court he worked with an official from the university's financial aid bureau on the scheme.

On Friday, the 35-year-old was sentenced to 18 years for money laundering and 15 years for 81 counts of fraud, which were treated as one.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

READ | Walter Sisulu University student found guilty of stealing NSFAS money

Mhlakaza pleaded guilty, admitting to having been part of a scheme that saw allowances, meant for financially disadvantaged students and the salaries of academic staff, diverted to his bank accounts.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said at least 81 students, some of whom dropped out due to financial challenges, were affected.

"In his plea explanation, Mhlakaza claimed to have been approached by a WSU [Walter Sisulu University] employee working at the financial aid bureau section, who asked for his bank accounts to deposit funds in them.

"He said the financial challenges he faced then, made him agree," added NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Tyali said Mhlakaza did not reveal the university employee's name to authorities but admitted he gave the person his banking details.

Subsequently, deposits, ranging between R6 000 and R89 000, were made into his accounts between April and June 2016.

"He further acknowledged to the court that he transferred the money to different bank accounts he held with different banks to conceal, disguise the nature, source, location, disposition and movement of the money, which he spent for his benefit."





Tyali added Mhlakaza also confessed he called Intellimali, a private company responsible for distributing allowance to students, and pretended to be a qualifying student who wanted to check allowances and change his banking details.

He said Intellimali officials would then deposit funds due to these fake students' different accounts.

"WSU launched an internal investigation after the alarm was raised by one of the students whose allowance was not paid into her account. The investigation revealed that funds from the Motsepe Foundation and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme had been diverted to Mhlakaza and other persons."

Tyali added the subsequent investigation by the Eastern Cape Commercial Investigation's Sergeant Thembani Langeni led to Mhlakaza's arrest in May 2021.

ALSO READ | East London PA gets 15 years for stealing R11.5m from employer

He was arrested and charged with his alleged accomplices - Nolufefe Matera, Sibongiseni Matshamba and Loyiso Siyo.

The three have pleaded not guilty and their trial, which is scheduled for 16 March 2022, has been separated from Mhlakaza's.

Prosecutor advocate Ncedo Buso implored the court to sentence Mhlakaza to a direct imprisonment term of not less than 15 years.

He argued not even a single cent of the money defrauded and laundered by Mhlakaza had been recovered.

Buso said Mhlakaza's admission of guilt was not a sign of remorse but he saw that the evidence against him was overwhelming.

When delivering the sentence, according to Tyali, magistrate Shylock Ndengezi agreed with Buso and warned university officials, who were in the gallery, the mastermind behind the elaborate scheme was still unknown and in their midst because Mhlakaza refused to reveal his identity.

"Your conduct had far-reaching devastating consequences to the future of poor students," Ndengezi told Mhlakaza.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

"We hope it will serve as a deterrent to other would-be white collar criminals," it said in a statement on Friday.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.