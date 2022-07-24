26m ago

Man gets 25-year prison term for raping friend's 14-year-old daughter in toilet

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A North West man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl.
  • A North West man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
  • The man was known to the minor girl as she's a friend's daughter.
  • He raped her in a toilet and was caught by the girl's aunt.

A 28-year-old North West man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2021.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, the sentencing comes after he raped the victim in the early hours of Thursday morning, 1 April last year.

He was sentenced in the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court.

"The accused was caught by the victim's aunt, raping the teenager inside a toilet in Appeldraai Village, close to Ventersdorp," Myburgh added.

He was a friend of the family.

The incident was reported to police, and he was arrested five days later.

"The accused was found guilty [of] rape and sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment, on two counts of rape."

The man was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000) and his name was included in the National Child Protection Register as a person unsuitable to work with children, in terms of Section 120(4) of the Children's Act, 2005 (Act No. 38 of 2005).


