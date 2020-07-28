Man gets 34 years for murder, and attempted murder of Cape Town 'underworld figure'

A man has been sentenced to 34 years for murder and other counts, including attempted murder.

A man has been sentenced to 34 years for murder and various other counts in the Blue Downs Regional Court Division of the Western Cape.

The charges include the attempted murder of an underworld figure, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after Marco Johannes pleaded guilty to the murder of Simon Yon, the attempted murder of known underworld figure Jerome Booysen, the attempted murder of Fatima van der Westhuizen, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"The court sentenced Johannes to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of Yon, three years for the attempted murder of Booysen, three years for the attempted murder of Van der Westhuizen, three years for illegal possession of a firearm, and seven years for illegal possession of ammunition," Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

"It ordered that all the sentences run concurrently," he added.

According to the NPA, Johannes told the court that, on 1 August 2018, he and Yon were on the way to Soneike Mall, in Kuilsriver, when Yon received a call instructing him to go kill someone who was at a restaurant at the mall.

"Johannes says Yon gave him a loaded firearm. The two, Johannes and Yon, went inside the restaurant and sat a few tables from the 'target', Booysen.

"They ordered soft drinks and shortly after finishing them, they stood up and started shooting at Booysen and a woman sitting next to him. Booysen returned fire," Ntabazalila said.

Johannes further explained that Yon, without prior warning, moved in front of him. He shot him in the back of his head, and he fell down.

Johannes then ran outside the restaurant to his vehicle.

Johannes entered into a guilty plea - signed and dated 24 July 2020 - in respect of the following charges: attempted murder, attempted murder, murder, posession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

He further stated that the plea was "made freely and voluntarily, without being unduly influenced by anyone".