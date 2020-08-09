25m ago

Man gets life for stabbing deaf Worcester woman to death

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a deaf woman.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a deaf woman.
  • The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a man to life in prison for stabbing a deaf woman to death for not giving him food. 
  • He had followed Worcester resident Rozelle Botha to her apartment and asked for food. 
  • When she refused, he kicked her door down, stabbed and then robbed her.

A man was given a life sentence for stabbing deaf Worcester resident Rozelle Botha to death when she refused to give him food. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bathandwa Bottoman had followed Botha to the gates of her block of flats and then to her apartment in Worcester last August.

"He demanded food and money. She chased him away and closed the door. He kicked the door down and attacked her," added Ntabazalila. 

Bottoman then stole items from her apartment, which were recovered after his arrest.

ALSO READ | 'Surge' in gender-based violence during lockdown Level 3, says Ramaphosa

Ntabazalila said prosecutor Ntsoaki Mabiletse had argued he intended to kill Botha because if he just wanted to rob her he would have taken what he needed and left instead of stabbing her.

Mabiletse had argued in aggravation of sentence that women were killed daily and should be protected by the courts, especially deaf women, saying deterrence was important.

Ntabazalila said the NPA would continue to assign its best prosecutors in cases of crimes against women and children to ensure perpetrators were handed the harshest sentences that courts could mete out. 

Bottoman was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for robbery.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Compiled by Jenni Evans

