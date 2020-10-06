Man gunned down in Braamfontein while sitting in his car

A man was shot dead in his vehicle in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

His vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police in Gauteng are investigating a murder after a motorist was shot and killed in his vehicle in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, officers responded to the scene on Rissik and Smith streets around 10:00, following reports.

On arrival, the body of an unknown man was found inside a white Toyota Corolla, Peters said.

Murder: Smit corner Rissik Streets JHB. Victim in a Toyota Corolla shot several times. Motive unclear. pic.twitter.com/4V9ODIdrTW — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 6, 2020

The vehicle also had multiple bullet holes.

"According to a witness account, the deceased was shot at by four unknown males in a white Ford Ranger," Peters said.

The registration of the Ford Ranger was unknown.

Peters said the motive behind the shooting was still unclear and anyone with information was urged to contact the nearest police station.