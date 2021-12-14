Man hacks wife and 9-month-old son to death - and then hangs himself

The Limpopo government reacted to the tragic news of a man who killed his wife and their nine-month-old baby.

The man later hanged himself.

He allegedly buried the two in a shallow grave.

The Limpopo government has appealed to couples to refrain from violence when faced with problems after a 34-year-old Zimbabwean national allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife and their nine-month-old son in Limpopo.



The incident took place at Davhana village, near Vuwani, in Limpopo.

On Monday evening, the bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave next to a local graveyard, while the man's body was found hanging from the roof.

Police said the 32-year-old woman and the child died after sustaining severe wounds to their heads. They were allegedly hit with a sharp object.

Limpopo's MEC for social development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, appealed to couples and families, who are facing challenges in their relationships, not to resort to violence.



"They should seek professional help from social workers," Rakgoale said.



"The department has programmes aimed at people who face difficulties in their families and relationships. It is so sad to see a man taking the lives of his family in this manner.



"We reiterate our call for people who face difficulties in their families to speak out and approach social workers, who will then provide psychosocial support and put them through our family preservation programme.



"This will assist us in averting incidents of this nature. Social workers have been dispatched to the area to provide psychosocial support to the affected parties. May their souls rest in peace," Rakgoale said.