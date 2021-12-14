1h ago

add bookmark

Man hacks wife and 9-month-old son to death - and then hangs himself

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has killed his wife and child.
A man has killed his wife and child.
André Damons
  • The Limpopo government reacted to the tragic news of a man who killed his wife and their nine-month-old baby.
  • The man later hanged himself.
  • He allegedly buried the two in a shallow grave.

The Limpopo government has appealed to couples to refrain from violence when faced with problems after a 34-year-old Zimbabwean national allegedly killed his 32-year-old wife and their nine-month-old son in Limpopo.

The man later died by hanging himself.

The incident took place at Davhana village, near Vuwani, in Limpopo.

On Monday evening, the bodies of the mother and child were found buried in a shallow grave next to a local graveyard, while the man's body was found hanging from the roof.

Police said the 32-year-old woman and the child died after sustaining severe wounds to their heads. They were allegedly hit with a sharp object. 

READ | Dad arrested for allegedly killing his three kids, wife and mother-in-law

Limpopo's MEC for social development, Nkakareng Rakgoale, appealed to couples and families, who are facing challenges in their relationships, not to resort to violence.

"They should seek professional help from social workers," Rakgoale said. 

"The department has programmes aimed at people who face difficulties in their families and relationships. It is so sad to see a man taking the lives of his family in this manner. 

"We reiterate our call for people who face difficulties in their families to speak out and approach social workers, who will then provide psychosocial support and put them through our family preservation programme. 

"This will assist us in averting incidents of this nature. Social workers have been dispatched to the area to provide psychosocial support to the affected parties. May their souls rest in peace," Rakgoale said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
19% - 787 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 2256 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.26
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,772.01
-0.8%
Silver
21.90
-1.9%
Palladium
1,633.00
-3.3%
Platinum
928.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,213
+0.1%
All Share
71,545
+0.2%
Resource 10
68,353
+0.7%
Industrial 25
94,414
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,010
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

29m ago

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo